Oct 2, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Girls’ Tennis Defeats Detroit Lakes in 1st Round of Playoffs

Brainerd girls’ tennis earned the number 3-seed in the North Sub-Section of the Section 8AA Tournament after finishing the regular season 16-2. Their only two losses came at the hands of top seed Bemidji and 2-seed Fergus Falls, both of which were road meets.

On Tuesday, the reigning section champion Warriors began their title defense at home, where they took on the 6-seed Detroit Lakes.

Brainerd went on to beat Detroit Lakes in a 6-1 victory. The Warriors will travel to Grand Forks for a showdown with Fergus Falls on Thursday.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Soccer Holds on to Beat Alexandria 2-1

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Volleyball on 3-Game Win Streak After Defeating Rock Ridge

Sports

Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to Hermantown

Sports

TrekNorth in Bemidji Trekking Towards Building 1st Ever Football Program