Brainerd Girls’ Tennis Defeats Detroit Lakes in 1st Round of Playoffs

Brainerd girls’ tennis earned the number 3-seed in the North Sub-Section of the Section 8AA Tournament after finishing the regular season 16-2. Their only two losses came at the hands of top seed Bemidji and 2-seed Fergus Falls, both of which were road meets.

On Tuesday, the reigning section champion Warriors began their title defense at home, where they took on the 6-seed Detroit Lakes.

Brainerd went on to beat Detroit Lakes in a 6-1 victory. The Warriors will travel to Grand Forks for a showdown with Fergus Falls on Thursday.