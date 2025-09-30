Sep 30, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Girls’ Tennis Defeats Bemidji 6-1 in Section 8AAA Quarterfinals

Snap your fingers and just like that, it’s section tournament time for girls’ tennis. Brainerd hosted Bemidji on Tuesday in their section quarterfinal.

Bemidji finished the season 13-10, earning them the 6-seed in the newly created Section 8AAA, while Brainerd finished 19-5, earning them the 3-seed and a first-round home match with their northern rivals. The Warriors beat the Jacks 5-2 in their lone meeting of the regular season.

Three of the seven matches went to three sets, but Brainerd didn’t flinch in any of them, beating Bemidji 6-1. The Warriors will go on the road to play 2-seed Alexandria in the semifinals this Thursday.

