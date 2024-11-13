Brainerd Girls’ Swimming & Diving Hopes for Record-Setting State Meet

Brainerd girls’ swimming and diving has cemented itself in Warriors history.

With Saturday’s Section 8AA finals victory, the girls capped the first-ever perfect 10-0 regular season in program history. In addition, to winning the section meet, they won the true team section title, and for the first time in 19 years, they won the Central Lakes Conference title.

Brainerd will be sending four swimmers down to the Class AA State meet to compete across five different events as well, and the mentality this year is all about business.

Individually, the Warriors will be sending Aralyn Marcelo, Avery Duerr, Isabelle Ploof, and Mya Tautges for both the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays. Duerr will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Ploof and Tautges in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.