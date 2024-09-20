Brainerd Girls’ Swim & Dive Takes Home Meet Over St. Cloud Tech

In girls’ swim and dive on Thursday, Brainerd was hosting St. Cloud Tech.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Aralyn Marcelo nabs a first place finish for the Warriors, finishing in 2:02.95. In the 50-yard free, it was Mya Tautges coasting to first in 24.51 seconds, and another Warriors, Isabelle Ploof, would take second.

Brainerd took the meet 104-80 over St. Cloud Tech. The next meet for the girls is next Thursday on the road against Alexandria.