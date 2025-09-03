Sep 4, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Girls’ Swim & Dive Beats Fergus Falls to Stay Undefeated

In girls’ swimming and diving on Thursday, Brainerd was looking to stay undefeated when they hosted inner-conference opponent Fergus Falls.

Brainerd got the better of Fergus Falls 112-72, improving to 3-0 on the season. Among the Warriors’ first place finishers were Blair Ahlquist, who scored a 194.9 overall on the boards; Kaia Iske, who coasted to first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute 3 seconds; and Isabelle Ploof, who took the 100-yard freestyle in 55.13 seconds.

