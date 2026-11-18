Back to back to back: the Brainerd girls’ swimming and diving team are the Section 8AA champions for the third straight year and will be sending several athletes to the state Class AA tournament this week.

In the swimming events, senior Aralyn Marcelo won the 100-yard backstroke section title and qualified in the 200-yard individual medley as well.

“It feels really good,” she said. “Our team has worked so hard in the last few years, and getting it over and over again is such a big accomplishment. I don’t know how to explain it, but we secured it.”

Senior Kaia Iske placed second in the 100-yard butterfly to punch her ticket to state.

“In prelims, I knew I didn’t have the best turns or breathing technique,” explained Iske. “So in finals I was like, ‘I gotta get these turns, I gotta get these breaths, and I gotta just focus on the race before me.’ And I mean, I was pretty happy that I went under a minute for the first time ever.”

The Warriors will also be sending their 400-yard freestyle relay team of Marcelo, Iske, Luella Guida, and Allie Reilley. And freshman Blair Ahlquist will be the sole Warrior diver at the state meeting, making her second straight trip after winning the section title with a score of 405.85.

“It feels great,” added Ahlquist. “An overwhelming joy of all my teammates congratulating me and everything is is a great feeling, and it’s wonderful to have teammates that encourage you and uplift you. I want to get on podium, so hopefully [I’m] performing to my best abilities to get that goal of mine.”

The Class AA state meet will be held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Diving prelims begin first on Wednesday, Nov. 18 starting at 6 p.m., with swimming prelims starting the next day at 6.