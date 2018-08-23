Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Girls Soccer Relies on Defense in 2018

Anthony Scott
Aug. 22 2018
Leave a Comment

“Win a conference championship, and make the state tournament,” Grant Gmeinder, Brainerd High School Girls Soccer Head Coach, said.

Those are the goals for the Brainerd Girls soccer team, and the Warriors have been able to accomplish the first part by winning their conference each of the past four years, but that has only translated into one playoff victory which came last season. Now it’s time to build off that success.

“and we are hoping to continue that, and win some more playoff games this season,” Alexis Menghini, Brainerd High School Senior Defense, said. “Hopefully we make the state.”

The Warriors are returning seven starters, but not a lot of the returners are goal scorers.

“So, I think early on goals will be tough to come by, but I think by the end of the year we will be just fine,” Gmeinder said.

Relying on a senior led defense that returns all of its starters to the back line, the trust between each other is unmatched.

“I think just having a solid defense is what is going to help us build out from the back and into the forwards,” Molly Rudolph, Brainerd High School Senior Goalkeeper, said. “Them trusting me and me trusting them is what is going to help us.”

The Warriors lost a pair of key goal scorers off last year’s squad, so they are hoping this year the defense can turn into a little bit of offense.

“I don’t think we are going to be a real high possession team against the best teams we play,” Gmeinder said. “I think we are going to be more counter attacking. So, really strong defensively and as soon as we win that ball let’s go forward really fast, as fast as we can.”

The speed will be on display tomorrow when they take on Rogers, a very tough first opponent considering they have made the section final each of the past four seasons.

“I think it’s great for us to start that way because we are going to see what we have right away, but we also know win or lose that game we are going to get better,” Gmeinder said.

It should be another solid season for Gameinder and the Warriors, and the team is just excited to get out on the turf.

Kickoff against Rogers is set for 3 p.m. tomorrow at Brainerd High School.

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Designs Sought for Waterfowl Stamp

Bemidji Soccer to Prove Last Year Was No Fluke

Brainerd Artist Opens Pottery Exhibit Tomorrow With Grant Money

Lakeland PBS Presented With Rebate Check For Solar Energy Switch

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County DWI Court Hosts Pig Roast

The Crow Wing County DWI Court hosted their 10th annual pig roast today on the lawn of the Judicial Center. People were lined up down the
Posted on Aug. 22 2018

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County DWI Court Hosts Pig Roast

Posted on Aug. 22 2018

Public Invited To Hackensack For Highway 371 Construction Open House

Posted on Aug. 22 2018

Designs Sought for Waterfowl Stamp

Posted on Aug. 22 2018

Highway 197 Lane Closures Scheduled For August 27

Posted on Aug. 22 2018

Division Street Roundabouts Expected To Be Near Complete By Start Of School

Posted on Aug. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.