Brainerd Girls Soccer Looking To Repeat As Conference Champs

Clayton Castle
Aug. 16 2017
Scoring wasn’t too hard to come by for the Brainerd Girls Soccer team in 2016, as they earned a total of 61 goals last season. However, with top scorer Ally Smith graduating, the Warriors will look to find offense from some new faces. Coach Gmeinder isn’t worried though, saying that the strength of the defense will take some pressure off the offense.

The Brainerd Girls Soccer team graduated its top two leading scorers from last season’s 12-3-1 squad, but still return four seniors, who will provide leadership and mentorship to underclassmen. What will benefit the Warriors in 2017 is that the seniors are excited to be the leaders of this young squad, and to develop the team into something great.

While the season has yet to officially kick off, the team has its sights set on the bigger prize.

The Warriors will kick off their season next Thursday against Rogers.

