Brainerd Girls’ Soccer Keeps Streak Going with 9-0 Win Over Fergus Falls

After a disappointing start to the season with an opening day loss to Rogers, Brainerd girls’ soccer has tallied 11 total goals en route to wins against Moorhead and Willmar.

But on Tuesday, their two-game winning streak was on the line against conference foe Fergus Falls. The Warriors, who hosted the Otters, were trying for their first 3-1 start since 2021.

In the end, the Warriors made it three in a row, as they handled Fergus Falls in a 9-0 victory. Lilly DeRosier and Macy Castle led the way for Brainerd with two goals apiece.