Oct 2, 2024

Brainerd Girls’ Soccer Holds on to Beat Alexandria 2-1

In girls’ soccer on Tuesday, Brainerd was trying to remain undefeated in conference play as they hosted Alexandria. The Warriors had beaten the Cardinals 3-1 earlier this season.

There was no scoring in the first half, but Brainerd got two goals before Alexandria got one of their own with 1:04 left on the clock. Brainerd was able to hold on for the final 64 seconds and beat Alexandria 2-1.

Chloe Patrick was in goal for the Warriors, where she had seven saves.

