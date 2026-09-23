Sep 22, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Girls’ Soccer Defeats St. Cloud for 5th Shutout in a Row

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji soccer generic 2 thumbnail

09-22-2026

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Ties Alexandria in Section Game at Home

bemidji lumberjacks soccer generic 1 2026 sqk

09-22-2026

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Soccer’s Late Goal Not Enough Against St. Cloud Tech

BSU Beavers Football Logo Bemidji State Generic new sqk

09-21-2026

Sports

BSU Football Falls to Concordia-St. Paul 34-31 on the Road

BSU Beavers Soccer Generic new logo sqk

09-21-2026

Sports

BSU Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Augustana 2-0 at Home