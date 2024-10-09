Brainerd Girls’ Soccer Advances on PKs Over Elk River to Section 8AAA Semis

In Section 8AAA, 4-seed Brainerd was hosting a familiar opponent in 5-seed Elk River. The Warriors tied the Elks in their final match of the regular season on Saturday, but that would not be the case tonight.

The game was scoreless in regulation and ended up in penalty kicks. Brainerd led 1-0 through the first round, then Macayla Green found twine in the second for a 2-0 lead. Elk River had their chance now and stayed within one after Molly Felgate painted the corner for the goal.

After Kylie Soens makes it 2-1 for Brainerd, keeper Chloe Patrick denies the Elks entry. Finally, with Brainerd 3-1 in PKs, Lilly DeRosier calls game, and the ladies stormed the field.

Brainerd advances on PKs 4-1, ending Elk River’s season. The Warriors move on to the semifinals for a faceoff with Buffalo on Saturday.