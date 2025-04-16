Apr 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Girls’ Lacrosse Gets 16-1 Win Over Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Mothers Day Luekens 2

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Fancy Pants Ad 2

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Tennis Edges Thief River Falls to Stay Unbeaten on Year

Sports

Bemidji State Baseball Falls to Minnesota Crookston in Home Doubleheader

Sports

Triple Jump Champ Ty Nelson Headlines Brainerd Track & Field’s Stacked Roster

Sports

Brainerd Softball Splits Doubleheader at Home with Sauk Rapids-Rice