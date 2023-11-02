Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Girls’ Cross Country Preps for 2nd Straight State Appearance

Miles WalkerNov. 1 2023

The Brainerd girls’ cross country team secured their second straight trip to state last week after finishing second in the Section 8AAA meet behind St. Michael-Albertville.

With stellar individual performances from Madi Miller, Bridget Collins, and Brooke Wenz, the Warriors look poised for another exceptional showing in Minneapolis.

The Warriors are set run Saturday, Nov. 4 at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course.

Miles Walker

