Brainerd Girls’ Cross Country Preps for 2nd Straight State Appearance

The Brainerd girls’ cross country team secured their second straight trip to state last week after finishing second in the Section 8AAA meet behind St. Michael-Albertville.

With stellar individual performances from Madi Miller, Bridget Collins, and Brooke Wenz, the Warriors look poised for another exceptional showing in Minneapolis.

The Warriors are set run Saturday, Nov. 4 at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course.