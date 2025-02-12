Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Routs Sauk Rapids-Rice at Home

In girls’ basketball on Tuesday, Brainerd was at home taking on Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Warriors came in 18-4 overall and beat the Storm by a wide margin earlier this season.

Brainerd extended its winning streak to five games with an 86-20 victory over the Storm. It was a balanced attack from the white and blue, as five different Warriors scored double digits. Mya Tautges had a game-high 18 points, Allison Thomes had 17, and Kylie Soens had 12.