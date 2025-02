In girls’ basketball, 3-seed Brainerd was hosting 6-seed Moorhead in the Section 8AAAA quarterfinals Wednesday night. The Warriors took both regular season match-ups against the Spuds.

The game was a barn burner, but Brainerd pulled away late to outlast Moorhead in a 67-53 victory. The Warriors will face 2-seed Elk River this Saturday for a spot in the Section 8AAAA championship.