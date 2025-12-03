Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Looks To Improve Upon 2025 State Tourney Appearance

How do you follow up the best season a program has seen in 28 years? That’s the question Brainerd girls’ basketball is trying to answer. With all but four players returning from last year’s roster, the reigning Section 8AAAA champs are looking for an encore.

But no two years are ever the same. For Troy Nelson, the Warriors’ head coach, an early season objective centers around learning the girls’ strengths and weaknesses.

“The process has just been, what do we do best and how can we get better at what we do best,” he explained. “Knowing that [the] beginning of the season is not going to be the team that we are when it comes playoff time.”

The Warriors have a clear gap to fill following the departure of Mya Tautges, who averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds a game last season. Nelson is looking for University of North Dakota commit Addison Bjorklund to take that next step.

“I’m trying to get better on my outside game, definitely,” said Bjorklund. “Also being a big, I would like to be getting better at my assists and helping out my guards that are doing Laker cuts and backdoor cuts.”

With the Warriors adding St. Cloud Cathedral transfer Sophia Sinclair, the team now has five six-footers. Couple that with former state high jump champion Cora Clough and 2025 state tournament 4×100 meter relay member Macy Castle, Brainerd girls’ basketball boasts height, length, athleticism, and versatility.

“If we have three or four of us out on the court and we’re that tall, we’re kind of a defensive threat, especially into the zone,” stated senior forward Allison Thomes. “We’re so long and it’s hard for teams to make the passes when we’re in the passing lanes.”

But Brainerd girls’ basketball isn’t the only thing different this year. Monticello and Alexandria, last season’s 5AAA and 8AAA champs, respectively, have each joined Section 8AAAA, and the Warriors know the road to prosperity will not be easy.

“Monticello will be pretty hard. I feel like we match up good with them,” said senior guard Cora Clough. “Alexandria, they’re always a pretty good team, really fast. I think we match up. Defense is going to be the biggest thing this year, and obviously we can score, so I feel all-around we’ll be good.”

The Warriors will be on the road to face Delano on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. The Tigers are ranked ninth in Class AAA.