Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Defeats Rival Bemidji 76-43 on the Road

Bemidji girls’ basketball has relied heavily on their backcourt play all year long, with the full court pressing teams into turnovers from tip-off to final buzzer and holding opponents to 45 points per game in the process. Brainerd is scoring nearly double that, averaging 69.3 points per game, and the team’s using their length to bring down 38 rebounds per contest.

The two rivals met in Bemidji on Tuesday for the first of two regular season matchups.

Brainerd hit above par on their scoring and beat Bemidji 76-43. For the Warriors, Addie Bjorklund got 16 points and Mya Tautges added another 10. For the Lumberjacks, Anysia Pink led with 14 points and Matjea Malterud had another seven.