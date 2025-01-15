Jan 15, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Defeats Rival Bemidji 76-43 on the Road

Bemidji girls’ basketball has relied heavily on their backcourt play all year long, with the full court pressing teams into turnovers from tip-off to final buzzer and holding opponents to 45 points per game in the process. Brainerd is scoring nearly double that, averaging 69.3 points per game, and the team’s using their length to bring down 38 rebounds per contest.

The two rivals met in Bemidji on Tuesday for the first of two regular season matchups.

Brainerd hit above par on their scoring and beat Bemidji 76-43. For the Warriors, Addie Bjorklund got 16 points and Mya Tautges added another 10. For the Lumberjacks, Anysia Pink led with 14 points and Matjea Malterud had another seven.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Web Ads 400x400 7

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Cease

Related News

Education & Government

Bill to Award 1980 ‘Miracle On Ice’ US Hockey Team with Congressional Gold Medals is Reintroduced

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Takes Loss Against Fergus Falls at Home

Sports

Grand Rapids-Greenway Girls’ Hockey Stays Unbeaten with Big Win Over Superior

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Swim & Dive Wins Duel Meet with International Falls