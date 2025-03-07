Mar 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Clinches 1st Section Title in 28 Years

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Cease

Related News

Sports

Cass Lake-Bena Boys’ B-Ball Defeats Bagley in 1st Round of Section 8A Playoffs

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Swim & Dive Sends 5 Swimmers, 1 Diver to Class AA State Meet

Sports

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey to Face-Off with Augustana in Mason Cup Quarterfinals

Sports

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Making 28th State Appearance with Perfect 9-0 Record