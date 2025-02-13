Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Feb 13, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Brainerd Girls’ B-Ball’s Mya Tautges Gets 1,000th Career Point in Win Over Bemidji
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Pulls Away from Grand Rapids to Win at Home
Education & Government
US Dept. of Education Investigating MSHSL Over Transgender Athlete Policy
Sports
Bemidji, Brainerd Boys’ Wrestling to Face Each Other After Quarterfinal Wins
Sports
Roseau Girls’ Hockey Falls to Moorhead in Section 8AA Championship
Scroll To Top