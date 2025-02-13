Feb 13, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Girls’ B-Ball’s Mya Tautges Gets 1,000th Career Point in Win Over Bemidji

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Rachel Hagge Web Ad

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Pulls Away from Grand Rapids to Win at Home

Education & Government

US Dept. of Education Investigating MSHSL Over Transgender Athlete Policy

Sports

Bemidji, Brainerd Boys’ Wrestling to Face Each Other After Quarterfinal Wins

Sports

Roseau Girls’ Hockey Falls to Moorhead in Section 8AA Championship