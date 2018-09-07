Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Giovanni’s Set To Close After 30 Years

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 7 2018
Giovanni’s Pizza in downtown Brainerd is closing their doors tomorrow after 30 years.

The pizza restaurant which is located on the corner of Oak Street and South 7th Street will be closing after being established in 1987. The owners of the store said they are taking are taking a different path in life and are moving from the area and therefore have chosen to close the store. The restaurant is offering daily specials leading up to its closing on Saturday.

“It’s pretty sad. They have really good food here. I’ve been coming here for a while so yeah, it’s kind of sad. Whenever I would get a new belt in karate I got to choose where we would go to eat and I would always choose here,” said long-time Giovanni’s customer Avery Eckman.

People will still be able to find their frozen pizzas in grocery stores.

