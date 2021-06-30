Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Fourth Of July Parade Returns with Both Old and New Measures

Nick UrsiniJun. 29 2021

The Brainerd Fourth of July Parade is back this year.

The theme of the parade will be the celebration of the 150th year of the city. The route of the parade will remain the same, however, there are some things that will be different this year.

The parade will start at 6 PM and the hill behind Brainerd High School will not be allowed to sit on due to safety concerns from construction.

Entry must be made from the west side of the complex only and picnic seating is located throughout the area except for athletic playing areas due to safety concerns.

The fireworks over Don Adamson Field will start around 10:15 PM.

