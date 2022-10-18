Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Football’s Conner Erickson Supported by Community Through Recovery

Lakeland News — Oct. 17 2022

On Sept. 9, Brainerd senior football captain Conner Erickson was hospitalized when he suffered a brain injury during a game at Moorhead. Since then, the Brainerd community has showed their support throughout the recovery process.

More than $100,000 has been raised for Conner and his family. According to Conner’s CaringBridge page, he has started different therapy sessions consisting of occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy.

There is still no official estimate on when Conner will be released as a patient, but he is growing stronger every day as he goes through the recovery process.

“He’s making progress every single day, a little bit better every single day,” said Jared Erickson, Conner’s uncle, to Lakeland News last week. “He was actually just cleared to start eating real food for the first time [since the accident]. The big focus right now is regaining his speech, his speech and then his right arm and his right leg.”

“In the last week or so, he’s been able to comprehend a little bit more what happened and then … his parents told him about the support and the cool things that are happening in the community,” added Jared.

Donations are still being accepted on Conner Erickson’s GoFundMe page.

By — Lakeland News

