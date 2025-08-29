Aug 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Football Wins in 28-27 Thriller Over Buffalo to Start 2025

We had some great games to kick off the 2025 high school football season on Thursday, but we might have topped them all when Brainerd hosted Buffalo on Friday.

The Warriors were coming off a 5-5 2025, and they were looking to make a statement against the Bison, who were playing as a AAAAAA school just a year ago.

The game at Dan Adamson Football Field came down to the wire. With three minutes left, Buffalo was up 27-22, but inside two minutes Brainerd made it 28-27 for the Warriors. Buffalo tried to fake the field goal to go for the win, but Brainerd got the pass breakup, giving the Warriors the victory in a thriller of a game.

