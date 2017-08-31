Brainerd Football Will Rely On Discipline For 2017 Success
Discipline – that’s what you can expect from the Brainerd Warriors football team this season as they look to improve on last season’s 6-4 record and second-round loss in the section tournament.
On the offensive side of the ball, you can expect the Warriors to get up and down the field, as they will run a fast, no-huddle offense.
The Warriors return last season’s leading rusher Charlie Geraets, who will rise as senior leader on this offense and this team.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Warriors lack a little size, but make up for it with a burst of speed and strength.
If you ask the team, one of their biggest strengths this season will be the team unity.
Brotherhood, unity, and finally discipline: you can expect those three traits this season, and every season where legendary head coach Ron Stolski is at the helm.
The Warriors will open the season on Friday night when they take on Buffalo.
