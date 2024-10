Brainerd football came into this week off of a tough defeat last week, falling on the road to the top team in Class AAAAA, Alexandria. On Friday night, they looked to get back to .500 and clinch a home playoff game as they welcomed fellow Section 8AAAAA opponent St. Cloud Tech.

Brainerd walked away victorious, beating St. Cloud Tech 42-14. Ty Nelson led the way for the Warriors with three touchdowns.