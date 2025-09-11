Sep 12, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Football Takes Down Sauk Rapids-Rice 49-14 to Stay Undefeated

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Blackduck Girls’ Volleyball Stays Unbeaten with Win Over WHA

Sports

Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Comes Out on Top Against Duluth East

Sports

Bemidji State Football Searching for 1st Win in Home Opener vs. Sioux Falls

Sports

Sanford Center Ready to Host BSU Hockey Home Openers Amid Storm Repairs