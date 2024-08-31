Aug 31, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Football Starts Season with 42-14 Win at Home Over Mahtomedi

After opening on the road the past two seasons, Brainerd football got to open yesterday in front of their home crowd.

This year, they played the same opponent they opened with last season, Mahtomedi, whom they beat soundly 34-6. But both teams look very different this go around, graduating players in a number of key positions, including quarterback.

There was a large crowd on hand at Don Adamson Field in Brainerd that was ready for the football season to begin, and the Warriors started 2024 how they started 2023, as they beat the Zephyrs 42-14. Ty Nelson and Jayden Barnum led the way for Brainerd, each tallying two TDs.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Deer River Football Beats Crosby-Ironton to Avenge 2023’s Opening Night Loss

Sports

BSU Football Starts Season with Comeback Win in OT Over Michigan Tech

Sports

Pequot Lakes Football Takes Down North Branch to Kick Off 2024

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Soccer Beats Detroit Lakes 8-1 for 1st Win of Season