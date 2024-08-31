After opening on the road the past two seasons, Brainerd football got to open yesterday in front of their home crowd.

This year, they played the same opponent they opened with last season, Mahtomedi, whom they beat soundly 34-6. But both teams look very different this go around, graduating players in a number of key positions, including quarterback.

There was a large crowd on hand at Don Adamson Field in Brainerd that was ready for the football season to begin, and the Warriors started 2024 how they started 2023, as they beat the Zephyrs 42-14. Ty Nelson and Jayden Barnum led the way for Brainerd, each tallying two TDs.