Brainerd Football Prepping for Showdown with Moorhead for Homecoming

After a convincing 35-21 Week 3 win on the road at Sartell, Brainerd football is now 2-1 on the year. They’re looking to continue playing their hot hand this Friday when they host Moorhead for homecoming.

The Warriors won both meetings between the two teams in 2023, including in the section semifinals when they ended the Spuds’ season, adding some extra motivation for the Black and Orange.

Moorhead also comes in undefeated with a high-powered offense averaging 51 points a game, but Brainerd isn’t afraid of the fight because they’re Warriors, and they plan to do what warriors do best.

“Battling and playing tough throughout the whole game,” said senior captain and QB Ty Nelson. “First couple of weeks, our offense wasn’t able to score on the first drive. Last week, that was one of our main goals, and we were able to complete that and get a score on and I think that really helps just give us some momentum at the beginning of the game and get a lead to start.”

“We gotta be disciplined,” stated junior RB Jayden Barnum. “We thought Mahtomedi was gonna be a tough game and we did pretty good against Mahtomedi, I thought. And then we went to Elk River and we just weren’t prepared. We just got to come out ready firing against Moorhead. They’re very disciplined on defense. They are tough, they’re going to throw us around. But we got to keep fighting, we can’t give up.”

Brainerd has a three-game win streak over Moorhead and are hoping to make it four this Friday, September 20th. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.