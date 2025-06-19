Brainerd Football Kicker Sawyer Riffle Commits to UND

Brainerd football kicker Sawyer Riffle will be continuing his career at the Division I level after committing to kick for the University of North Dakota.

During his time with the Warriors, Riffle has held a 55-yard average on kickoffs, a 44-yard punt average, converted 69 of 71 PATs, and went eight for 15 on field goal attempts.

Riffle garnered interest from UND football during a prospect camp last week, where he showcased his booming leg in front of Fighting Hawks special teams coach Shawn Kostich. He launched a 78-yard kickoff, ultimately landing him a scholarship offer to the school he’s always had his eyes on.

“That’s my dream school. I’ve always wanted to get there, so it’s really, really nice to be able to go to my senior season knowing where my home is next year,” said Riffle. “[The coaches] made me feel like really wanted [me] so that’s a big thing for me. They really, truly care about me, which I really appreciate.”

He continued, “I’m looking forward to taking a step with the big team, you know what I mean? Everyone’s there, it’s the same goal—move to the next level. I’m excited to surround myself with guys like that. Have a big operation, too, it’ll be really, really sweet.”

Riffle is now the 14th member of the Fighting Hawks’ 2026 recruiting class and is the fifth Brainerd athlete to commit to playing D1 this year.