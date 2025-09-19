Sep 19, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Football Handed 1st Loss of Season by Sartell at Homecoming

This week, Brainerd football was a perfect 3-0 and ranked 9th in Class AAAAA by the Star Tribune as the team entered the halfway point of the regular season. They welcomed section foe Sartell to Don Adamson Field for homecoming.

The Warriors had beaten the Sabres in nine straight meetings, including twice last year, but on Friday, Brainerd suffered its first loss of the season by a score of 20-16 at the hands of Sartell. They meet up with rival Bemidji next Friday in the Battle for Babe’s Bell.

