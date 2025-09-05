Brainerd Football Gets a Shutout Win Over Duluth East on the Road

After pulling out a gutsy one-point, come-from-behind victory at home against Buffalo in Week 1, Brainerd hit the road this week to take on another team who had a come-from-behind victory in their first week: Duluth East.

Before Friday, the two teams had not played since 1997 and were both 1-0 and have sophomores starting at quarterback, but the similarities end there. The Warriors were running more of a spread-style offense while the Greyhounds were utilizing the triple option.

Brainerd was the first to put points on the board, and they would eventually get a shutout victory over Duluth East 38-0.