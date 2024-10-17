Brainerd Football Gets 39-20 Win Over St. Francis on Senior Night

Wednesday night was Senior Night for Brainerd football as the Warriors hosted 2-5 St. Francis to end the regular season.

In the first quarter, St. Francis was driving, but Ty Nelson snatched it out of the air for Brainerd’s first pick of the year. It goes 60 yards to the crib and Brainerd goes up 7-0.

Later in the quarter, Nelson added to the count, high-stepping his way to pay dirt. A 10-yard touchdown made it 13-0 Brainerd.

Fast forward to the second half, and Brainerd was still leading 19-14. Nelson goes 20 yards to the house, making it 26-14 Warriors.

And in the fourth quarter, Brainerd was driving following a St. Francis fumble, and Jayden Barnum strolls in for six as the Warriors extend the lead.

Brainerd wrapped up its regular season with a 39-20 victory over St. Francis. The Warriors will be back home next Tuesday to kick off Section 5A playoffs.