Brainerd Football Falls to #9 Monticello at Home 52-29

After a 3-0 start to the season, Brainerd football has hit a snag.

They lost a knock-down, drag-out-type game to section foe Sartell before dropping last week’s game to rival Bemidji. It didn’t get any easier for the Warriors on Friday as they left section play to host 9th-ranked Monticello.

The Magic were just too much for the Warriors, going on to win 52-29. Brainerd fell for the third straight week despite a four-touchdown night by Jayden Barnum.

The road is perilous from here on out for the Warriors, as they hit the road to 3rd-ranked Alexandria next week and then 2nd-ranked Spring Lake Park to finish out the regular season.