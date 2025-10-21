Oct 21, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Football Ends Season with Loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice in 8AAAAA Quarterfinals

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

wadena deer creek staples motley football alt thumbnail

10-21-2025

Sports

Staples-Motley Football Advances to 6AA Semis with Big Win Over Wadena-Deer Creek

blackduck northome kelliher football alt thumbnail

10-21-2025

Sports

Blackduck Football Beats Rival Northome/Kelliher in Section Quarterfinals

bsu women's volleyball win vs. umd

10-21-2025

Sports

Bemidji State Women’s Volleyball Upsets #18 UMD in 5 Sets

grand rapids girls soccer state tournament practice thumbnail

10-20-2025

Sports

Practice a Privilege for Grand Rapids Girls’ Soccer Ahead of 1st Ever State Tourney