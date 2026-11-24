Brainerd football’s defense had found a new gear over the past month. After allowing just over 24 points a game through the first nine weeks, the Warriors have wreaked havoc, giving up only 21 points in their following two games.

At their first state semifinals game since 2017 last weekend, the Blue and White stared down Section 4AAAAA champs Cretin-Derham Hall across the field, a team averaging 30 points a game. Brainerd was finally back at U.S. Bank stadium after their 14-13 quarterfinal win over Spring Lake Park to take on the Raiders, who were fresh off a 28-27 win over Northfield.

The Warriors were down two of their top receivers, Brady Vanek and Luke Merseth, and running back Kyle Syrdal suffered an injury mid-game. Cretin-Derham Hall found a new gear in the fourth quarter, and Brainerd would fall one game short of playing in the prep bowl for the first time since 2013, dropping to the Raiders 29-19.

“I have no doubt what we did and believe in our coaches and like I said, in the end Cretin made those plays they got to make,” said Brainerd football head coach Jason Freed after the game. “They made some good adjustments in the second half. But obviously, our running back goes down and Mike Beliveau steps up, a bunch of other people step up. That’s kind of been the name of the game all year, and our kids fought all game.”