Brainerd Football Beats Spring Lake Park To Round Out Regular Season

Brainerd football has already earned the 1-seed for Section 8AAAAA playoffs and will have the chance to rest up for 10 days before next stepping foot on the gridiron. But the Warriors had one last tune-up before sections in the form of reigning Class AAAAA champions Spring Lake Park.

6-1 Brainerd was looking to etch their best regular season since 2023 in stone as they hosted Spring Lake Park on Wednesday. The Panthers last beat the Warriors 17-10.

Late in the second quarter, Malik Lauer took off to get one of three rushing touchdowns for him, putting the Warriors up 35-21. Late in the fourth with Brainerd up 45-35, Lauer threw a missile to a wide-open Luke Merseth, who ran it all the way home.

Brainerd would go on to win 52-42, finishing with over 470 total yards of offense.