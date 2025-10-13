Brainerd Fire Department Welcomes Public to Annual Open House

The Brainerd Fire Department welcomed the public to its halls last Thursday with their annual open house.

Participants had the ability to go high above Brainerd in a boom truck, get behind the wheel of a fire truck, and take photos around the fire station. Brainerd fire officials said they recognize how important events like these are to ensure a good relationship with the public.

“It’s so important that we have a good relationship with the community and make them aware of different things that can keep them safe in their homes and in the community, so we essentially don’t have to work, right?” said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes. “And the safer our community is, the better it off it is just for everyone.”

The fire department also partnered with local businesses at the event to give people a look at a day in the life of different occupations, such as electrical worker and (of course) firefighter.