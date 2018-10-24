Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Fire Department Talks Fire Safety For National Fire Prevention Month

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, 68 people died from fire-related causes in Minnesota in 2017. The month of October is National Fire Prevention Month where fire departments aim to educate their communities on fire and home safety.

During National Fire Prevention Month the Brainerd Fire Department goes into classrooms to teach kids about fire safety and prevention. By doing this, they hope to motivate kids to bring what they have learned home and share it with their family and put forward a fire safety plan. The fire department also holds their annual open house every October as a way to educate the community.

“It’s great to get into the classrooms to talk to the younger kids about the awareness. It’s great because the kids usually bring that back to their parents and then that kind of encourages the whole family to talk about the different things that we mention to them about their smoke alarms and an escape plan and things like that,” explained Tim Holmes, Brainerd Fire Department Chief.

With the winter season fast approaching, the Fire Department wants people to double check their furnaces and other appliances that have gone unused during the summer to make sure that they are in clean and working condition.

“With Daylight Savings Time changing here in the next couple of weeks we would encourage everyone to change their batteries in all their smoke alarms. That way it’s a good reminder with the Daylight Savings Time to change the batteries,” said Holmes. “Also, make sure that the smoke alarms in the house are current.”

The Brainerd Fire Department recommends that smoke alarms be changed at least every ten years.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Fire Burns Nisswa Business Dockside Rental

Brainerd’s Block Party Celebrates a Sense of Community

Bridges Career Exploration Day Takes Over Central Lakes College

Brainerd Woman Escapes Fire With Help From Neighbors

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Attempted Break-In Reported North Of Royalton

An attempted break-in was reported at a residence approximately four miles north of Royalton on Tuesday, October 3. According to the Morrison
Posted on Oct. 24 2018

Latest Stories

Attempted Break-In Reported North Of Royalton

Posted on Oct. 24 2018

FBI Investigating Deaths Of 2 Men On Red Lake Reservation

Posted on Oct. 24 2018

Pequot Lakes Football Defeats Park Rapids

Posted on Oct. 24 2018

Aitkin Football Advances With Win Over Crosby-Ironton

Posted on Oct. 24 2018

W-H-A Football Takes Win Over Lake Park-Audubon

Posted on Oct. 24 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.