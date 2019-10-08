Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Death reported in car crash

Brainerd Fire Department Responds To Fire At The Skillet Restaurant

Oct. 8 2019

Firefighters responded to an early-afternoon fire at a popular Brainerd restaurant on Tuesday.

Shortly after noon, the Brainerd Fire Department received a notification of a fire at the Skillet Restaurant located on Washington Street in Brainerd. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the fire had started during repairs that were being made on the restaurant’s roof. Smoke traveled from the roof into the restaurant and kitchen area but everyone was able to exit the building unharmed.

“We had fire coming through the roof and then the entire restaurant was full of smoke. The apartment that was a second-floor apartment was also full of smoke. There was a crew doing some roof repair on the flat roof above the kitchen area and they were using a torch to heat up the roofing material so that’s what started the fire,” said Brainerd Fire Department Chief Tim Holmes.

The Brainerd Fire Department reported that the fire had spread from the roof into the building structure, but the extent of the damage is uncertain. On their Facebook page, the Skillet Restaurant said that they will be closed until further notice.

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Death reported in car crash

Highway 210 Between Brainerd And Ironton Officially Opens To Traffic

Highway 210 To Reopen Thursday Between Brainerd And Ironton

Candlelight Vigil Held To Honor And Remember Those Lost To Domestic Violence

Latest Story

Death reported in car crash

One person was killed earlier today due to a crash between a semi-tractor trailer and a car. The crash happened at the intersection of County
Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Death reported in car crash

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder of Wife

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Holmstrom-Sabo Enters Race for 8th Congressional District

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Tenth Avenue North To Perform At Sanford Center

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Garage Burglary In Morrison Country

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.