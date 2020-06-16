Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Fire Department Puts New Ladder Truck Into Service

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 15 2020

The Brainerd Fire Department recently replaced two of their older ladder trucks and purchased a new truck that they’ve named Tower 20. Last week, the fire department put Tower 20 into service by transferring water from an old truck into its new model.

Brainerd firefighters were joined with their families to push Tower 20 into the station as a ceremonial tradition. One of the main highlights of the new truck is its 100-foot mid-mount ladder, and the vehicle also holds 400 gallons of onboard water and 20 gallons of firefighting foam.

The Brainerd Fire Department purchased Tower 20 to minimize maintenance costs, and the 100-foot ladder will help with large building fires and rescue situations.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

