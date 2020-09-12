Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Fire Department Pays Tribute to Firefighters Who Lost Their Lives on 9/11

Lakeland News — Sep. 11 2020

It was 19 years ago today that terrorists attacked the United States, crashing airplanes into the World Trade Center.

Brainerd fire officials say it is a day we should never forget. They paid tribute today to the 343 New York Fire Department firefighters who died that day by walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Officials say the tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of their firefighting brothers in New York, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

