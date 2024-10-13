Brainerd Fire Department Hosts Open House to Inform Public on Fire Safety

The Brainerd Fire Department held an open house Thursday night where families could have fun and learn about fire safety, tour the station, and meet the firefighters and other emergency providers.

At the event, the community got a first-hand look at multiple organizations, including the fire department, that are committed to protecting and serving.

“Our open house is a great time for the community to come and see what we do, what all these other entities that we have with the public utilities, fire safety, with fire extinguishers, everything from CPR,” explained Brainerd Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Dave Cox. “It works out really well to try to tell everybody that, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of these agencies out there that we can help support you and help with public safety.'”

Last week was Fire Prevention Week, and the theme for this year’s open house was centered around educating the public on smoke alarms.

“That’s what we’re really pushing this year is the smoke alarms and that every 10 years they need to be replaced,” said Cox. “Change your batteries when you change your clocks, things like that that we want to get across to just is more, to make it people safe and makes our job easier.”

A benefit to all parties during the event was the face-to-face interactions. From the fire department’s perspective, allowing the public to meet first responders and have a conversation is more effective than mailing brochures and PSAs.

“It works great for us to meet the community, have the public come and talk with us directly,” Cox stated. “It’s not just a PSA that we put out or a press release. We can actually discuss things and talk with them. The kids can see that the firefighters are real people, too, and visit with us and get to see us and actually get that one-on-one contact also.”

And with all the fun interactions for the kids, including trying out the fire hoses, there was a whole lot that could inspire the next generation of first responders.

“Bringing the kids in to kind of feel what we do with the hoses and all the fire extinguishers and all the things, and I remember as a kid going to the fire department open house, and I thought how cool that was and how neat it is,” added Cox. “And to get these kids in here to kind of maybe start that seed of, ‘Hey, I can be a firefighter also.’ We try to get people in, teach them some things we do, and just kind of see that, hey, this is something that everybody can do.”