Brainerd Fire Department Holds Annual Open House

Lakeland News — Oct. 8 2021

The Brainerd Fire Department held its annual open house on Thursday night.

To celebrate National Fire Prevention Week, not only was the full arsenal of fire trucks on display for the public, but other organizations like Crow Wing Power, North Memorial Ambulance, and more were there to show the public what safety precautions they can take. It was a nice change of pace from the normal day-to-day duties of a firefighter, as well as a chance to education the public.

The event ran for two hours Thursday night. Any safety information that was discussed is also available on the fire department’s website.

