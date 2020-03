Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Sunday night, a house fire in Brainerd displaced one family from their home. Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes has battled more than his fair share of house fires but said this most recent encounter was anything but ordinary.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today