Brainerd Falls Short in Small Business Revolution Challenge

Early this morning on a Facebook Live video, Deluxe Small Business Revolution show host, Amanda Brinkman announced the Top 5 still in the running and Brainerd did not make the cut.

The city of Brainerd was competing for a $500,000 revitalization package for the downtown businesses. After making the Top 10, the cast and crew of the Small Business Revolution made a stop at all 10 remaining cities for a more in depth tour. Click here to see the story about the rally held in Brainerd.

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President Matt Kilian says in a press release that he is sad to hear the news but is already using the momentum to look forward to positive change in Brainerd. On Feb.26, there will be a MyBrainerd Rally-River to Rail event at the Northern Pacific Center to have a discussion about how to move forward and brainstorm ideas for the future of not only downtown Brainerd but the all of the local business.

The top 5 towns still in the running include Alton, IL, Amesbury, MA, Bastrop, TX, Martinez, CA and Siloam Springs, AK. The winner will be based solely on the number of votes received by online voters from now until Feb.20. The winning town will be featured on season 3 of the Small Business Revolution Main Street Series along with a prize package of $500,000 for revitalization of the downtown businesses.