Brainerd Excited to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2027

Miles Walker and Charlie Yaeger contributed to this story.

The city of Brainerd is officially hosting Hockey Day 2027.

With assistance from the Minnesota Wild, FanDuel Sports Network North, and Minnesota Hockey, the annual ode to Minnesota will be taking place in two years at Brainerd International Raceway. The event, announced after the final buzzer had sounded at Hockey Day this year in Shakopee, will be broadcast on FanDuel to celebrate the sport from peewees to pros.

Hockey Day Minnesota has been a state staple since 2007, and the city of Brainerd knows what the opportunity means for the growth of the town.

“We all know Brainerd is the place to come in the summertime, and a lot of these small businesses here make their money over the summer,” said Hockey Day Minnesota Brainerd 2027 Chairman Brad Pieper. “So to find other reasons to bring people here, this was a great reason. We want this to be the biggest Hockey Day ever and kind of put a shot in the arm of our local businesses and give them opportunities to provide their goods and services to guests that are coming to celebrate the game of hockey.”

At this year’s Hockey Day in Shakopee, the Brainerd-Little Falls girls were the first hockey team from the Brainerd and Little Falls area to play in a Hockey Day game, but now the boys will finally get the chance to play in one, and they’ll get it do it as the host.

“We’ve been watching this event our entire life, and to come to Brainerd, it’s like a dream,” said sophomore forward Danny Gerlich. “It’s awesome to go out there with the boys and just play the game of hockey. Even though it’s one game, it’s just a good opportunity to show what Brainerd has.”

“It’s really special for us to have our kids be a part of this,” said Brainerd Boys Hockey head coach Jerr Johnson. “My daughter played on the girls’ team last week [at Hockey Day] and after she was down there for the first day, she was like, ‘How can I come back and help in two years because this is so amazing?'”

“I had not been to one myself and got to go witness it,” Johnson added. “I’m so excited for our kids because all of our youth kids will get to be a part of it at some point and be able to skate out there and to be a part of it at BIR, and obviously our high school teams will, too.”

This will mark the fourth time Hockey Day has been in the Lakeland PBS viewing area. Grand Rapids was the first in 2013, followed by Bemidji in 2019 and then in Warroad (a.k.a. Hockeytown USA) last year.

Additional details such as dates, other participating teams, and the schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 will be announced at a later date. Those interested in helping make the annual hockey celebration happen can get in touch with the Brainerd Local Organizing Committee.