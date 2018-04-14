Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Everything Expo Attracts Large Crowds This Weekend

AJ Feldman
Apr. 13 2018
This weekend is the Brainerd Everything Expo, one of the largest expos in the area, which was created after combining both the Chamber of Commerce’s and Hubbard Radio’s trade shows.

“We decided to combine our efforts and combine all of our businesses we were going after,” says Sue Galligan, the Brainerd Chamber of Commerce Events and Connection Manager. “Attendance has skyrocketed from there and it’s been a great fit.”

The event makes it easy for local businesses to meet new customers just by having a booth at the expo.

“The Chamber has taken it upon itself to work hard and promote the show, so it takes a lot off the shoulders of myself, trying to get that amount of exposure,” says John Barr, the co-owner of Hunts Point Gun Club. “By having them do all that work, we get to come and benefit from the results of it.”

“We get to tell people about The Center and all we have to offer,” says Neola Raasch, one of The Center’s board members.  “And of course, our donuts are the best in town, so we sell a lot of donuts at the booth.

The wide range of vendors allows businesses to meet new types of customers, who are usually excited to see them.

“People are disappointed that I don’t have beer,” says Patrick Sundberg, the owner of Jack Pine Brewery. “But it’s been really cool. I’ve gotten to talk to a lot of different people who don’t usually come to the tap room, so it’s been a good exposure for us as a business.

The Chamber of Commerce is also unveiling new app, Lakes Proud, where guests can check in at booths and win prizes for supporting local businesses. They’re also holding a Snapchat contest where attendees can send in their snaps to win prizes.

Lakeland News and Lakeland PBS will be at the expo on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can take pictures with Curious George during that time for free, and the pictures will be posted to our website on Monday.

 

