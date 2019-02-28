Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Elementary Schools To Retire Mascots And Take On Warriors

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 28 2019
The six elementary schools in the Brainerd Public School District will soon share the same mascot once the planned district construction projects after last year’s referendum are complete.

Currently, the six kindergarten through fourth-grade schools, Baxter, Garfield, Harrison, Lowell, Nisswa, and Riverside all have their own unique mascots. When the Blueprint 181 building projects are complete, the elementary schools will all take on the high school’s mascot and identify as the Warriors. According to the district, the mascot changes are being made in order to create consistency and unity within the district.

The construction on Nisswa, Harrison, and the new elementary school in Baxter are scheduled to be complete by the fall of 2020.

