Brainerd Driver Dies After Car Collides With Train West of Baxter

A 37-year-old Brainerd man died when the car he was driving collided with a train this morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol is not releasing the name of the victim until tomorrow, but they say the crash happened west of Baxter in Sylvan Township, located in Cass County, around 6:30 a.m.

The State Patrol says the man’s car struck a train on West Gull River Road SW. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other information is available at this time.